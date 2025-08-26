Super Falcons Forward Rasheedat Ajibade Signs For PSG

Nigerian star, Rasheedat Ajibade, has signed for Première Ligue giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Féminines in a move that will see her team up with compatriot, Jennifer Echegini.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Nigerian striker Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade, who has joined the club on a deal that runs until 30th June 2027,” PSG wrote in a statement on Tuesday announcing the arrival of the Super Falcon.

A ‘Major Step’ For Ajibade

Following her unveiling, an excited Ajibade, who is fondly known as “Mummy G.O.,” described her move to France as a “major step” in her career.

“I’m deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a top-drawer club in Europe,” the 2018 WAFCON champion told the club’s website. “This is a major step for me, and I’m committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, be they in Nigeria or elsewhere.”

The former FC Robo Queens forward joins the club from Atletico Madrid Femenino of Spain, where she spent four and a half seasons.

Ajibade, 25, signed for the Spanish side in 2021 from the Norwegian team, Avaldsnes IL. She netted 40 goals in 139 games for the Red and White, helping Atletico land the 2021 Spanish Super Cup and the 2023 Copa de la Reina. In the 2024/25 season, the Nigerian scored eight goals and provided three assists in 25 games.

Her move to France comes weeks after leading the Super Falcons to winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record-extending 10th time.

The Nigerian captain was voted as the Player of the Tournament in her second WAFCON-winning outing.

Born in the Mushin Area of Lagos on December 8, 1999, Ajibade represented the Super Falcons at the 2023 World Cup, where Nigeria reached the round of 16 before losing to England.

She was also a part of the squad that played in the women’s football event of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.