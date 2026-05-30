[BREAKING] PSG Edge Arsenal In Epic Shootout To Retain UEFA Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain retained their UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal 2-1 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw that could not be separated after 120 minutes of pulsating football.

The French champions showed remarkable resilience to recover from an early setback before holding their nerve in a tense shootout to successfully defend the European crown.

Arsenal made the perfect start when Kai Havertz capitalised on a defensive lapse to put the Gunners ahead in the sixth minute.

The German forward surged into the penalty area and rifled a superb finish beneath the crossbar beyond goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

The early goal stunned PSG, but the holders gradually wrestled control of proceedings through the creativity of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Vitinha.

Despite dominating possession and creating several promising openings, PSG struggled to break down Arsenal’s disciplined defence during the first half.

Fabian Ruiz went closest for the Parisians, while David Raya remained largely untroubled as Arsenal carried their slender advantage into the interval.

Dembele Penalty

The momentum shifted after the restart as PSG increased the pressure.

Arsenal’s resistance was finally broken in the 65th minute after a VAR review confirmed a penalty for a foul by Cristhian Mosquera.

Dembele stepped up confidently and drilled his spot-kick low into the corner, leaving Raya with no chance and bringing PSG level at 1-1.

The equaliser transformed the contest into a gripping battle.

PSG pushed relentlessly for a winner, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia striking the post and Vitinha narrowly missing the target with a powerful long-range effort.

Arsenal, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the break and introduced Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze in search of a decisive goal.

Neither side could find the breakthrough during regulation time, sending the final into extra time.

Chances remained scarce in the additional 30 minutes as fatigue began to take its toll.

Martin Zubimendi came agonisingly close to winning it for Arsenal in the dying moments, only for a PSG defender to make a crucial block from close range.

Shootout

With the deadlock unbroken, the Champions League final was destined to be decided from the penalty spot.

The shootout produced its own drama.

Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doué converted for PSG, while Gyökeres and Declan Rice responded for Arsenal.

Safonov then emerged as the hero by denying Eberechi Eze, although Raya briefly kept Arsenal alive by saving Nuno Mendes’ penalty.

Achraf Hakimi restored PSG’s advantage before Gabriel Martinelli converted to keep Arsenal in contention.

The decisive moment arrived when Lucas Beraldo calmly scored PSG’s final kick, leaving Gabriel needing to convert for Arsenal.

The defender failed to find the net, sparking wild celebrations among the PSG players and supporters, and confirming the French giants as Champions League winners once again, completing a dramatic title defence and reinforcing their status as the dominant force in European club football.