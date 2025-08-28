I Remain Committed To Restoring Nigeria’s Pride, Dignity On Global Stage — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to repositioning Nigeria on the global stage by restoring its pride and dignity, a responsibility he said was entrusted to him by Nigerians at the 2023 polls.

Tinubu, who returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Thursday after a two-week official trip to Japan and Brazil, said every agreement and meeting was guided by the goal to secure opportunities that translated into growth, jobs, and prosperity for Nigerians.

“It feels good to be back home in Nigeria after our recent engagements in Japan and Brazil. In 2023, you entrusted me with the responsibility of restoring our pride and dignity on the global stage, and I remain fully committed to that mission.

“Every handshake, every agreement, and every meeting is guided by one goal: to secure opportunities that translate into growth, jobs, and prosperity for Nigerians,” the President stated in his official X handle on Thursday.

He explained that Nigeria deepened ties in Japan that would bring new investments in industry, technology, and human capital.

In Brazil, he said that Nigeria and the North American nation advanced partnerships in trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance, while also engaging with business leaders to strengthen confidence in our economy.

“This is the new Nigeria we are building together, a Nigeria built on sustainable reforms that will outlast us rather than one built on rhetoric. A Nigeria that is confident abroad, resilient at home, and determined to create value for every citizen, at home and in the diaspora.

“The journey is not without challenges, but with unity of purpose and courage to reform, I firmly believe the best is on the horizon. God bless our dear country, Nigeria,” Tinubu added.

The President’s jet landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 01:20 am.

Upon his return, Tinubu was received by top government officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; ministers and special advisers.

The President left Abuja on Friday, August 15, 2025, and stopped over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan, where he was said to have attended the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

He also held bilateral meetings and met with the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

Tinubu later left Japan for Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, on a state visit following an invitation by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.