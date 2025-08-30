Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Shot Dead

A Ukrainian lawmaker who formerly served as speaker of parliament was shot dead on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, authorities said, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as a “horrific murder”.

Zelensky vowed a thorough investigation into the killing of Andriy Parubiy, a well-known politician who was parliamentary speaker in the 2010s.

Police said Parubiy, 54, “died on the spot as a result of his injuries”.

READ ALSO: Eight Still Missing After Russian Strike On Kyiv

They said they were searching for the gunman, adding the motive for the killing was unclear.

Parubiy, who was speaker of parliament from 2016 to 2019, had been a prominent supporter of the pro-European Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Maidan Revolution in 2014.

AFP