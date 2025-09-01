‘Blinding Lights’ Sets Record With Five Billion Streams On Spotify

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, has achieved a new streaming milestone, with his 2020 smash hit, Blinding Lights, becoming the first song to surpass five billion streams on Spotify.

The audio streaming media service provider, Spotify, announced the breakthrough on its Instagram page, and the Canadian star quickly shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

Blinding Light was released in November 2019 as the second single from the artist’s album After Hours, going ahead to spend four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also became the first in history to remain in the chart’s top 10 for a full year, before being named Billboard’s Greatest Hot 100 Song of All Time in 2021.

The song’s No. 1 ranking on Billboard’s Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the 21st Century” list, which ranked music from 2000 to 2024, came after the new milestone.

The Weeknd earlier wrote when the song reached four billion streams in January 2024, “I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create, making its way to millions of people, let alone billions. I’m so grateful that this music evokes a feeling in listeners that keeps them coming back.”

He is now among the most-streamed musicians of the decade with 28 songs in Spotify’s Billions Club, including Blinding Lights, which is the most of any artist.