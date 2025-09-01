Rivers LG Polls A Democratic Scam, Totally Illegal — Jake Epelle

Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has faulted the conduct of the August 30, 2025, local government elections, describing them as a democratic scam.

Epelle explained that the exercise was totally unconstitutional, having been conducted by a government that was democratically elected.

“It’s unfortunate we’re living in interesting times, especially politically speaking, and what played out in River State, on Saturday, can only be described as unprecedented political manoeuvring, which is sort of a sham, and what looks like a democratic scam,” Epelle said on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“I say that to buttress that point. I say that everything about this election that was held on Saturday was totally illegal and unconstitutional.

“The people of River State, we are smart, we’re civilised. They probably thought that people would take to the streets, and I did call on the people, especially the good youth of River State, not to fall into their trap.

“It is absolutely a slap on the people of River State, and we cannot continue the way we are going,” he added.

He also stated that the figures did not accurately represent what actually occurred during the exercise.

Epelle also warned that the elections were a looming constitutional crisis in the state as they would be challenged in court.

The council elections were conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in the 23 local government areas of the state last Saturday.

According to the results announced by RSIEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 20 out of the 23 councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in three LGAs.