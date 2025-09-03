Trump Offers More US Troops In Talks With Poland’s Nationalist President

President Donald Trump hosted the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday at the White House, accompanied by a military flyover and an offer to send more US troops to the eastern European ally.

Talks were expected to focus on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, where Trump’s peacemaking efforts have been struggling to get traction.

Trump called it a “stupid war” and said he thought ending it would have been “much easier” for him.

“It’s going to get done,” he vowed to reporters in the Oval Office, with Nawrocki at his side.

Nawrocki, a nationalist historian and fervent Trump supporter, was in Washington for his first foreign visit as president after having visited the US leader to seek his backing during the Polish election campaign.

Trump gave him a warm welcome, including an offer to boost the US military footprint in Poland.

“We’ll put more there if they want,” he said in the Oval Office. “We’re with Poland all the way and we’ll help Poland protect itself.”

Nawrocki praised the US troop presence and said it was “the first time in history” that Poland had been happy to host foreign troops, while stressing that Warsaw aims to keep increasing its own military spending within the NATO alliance.

The White House said a flyover by F-16 and F-35 jets during Nawrocki’s arrival commemorated the death of a Polish F-16 jet pilot killed last week while preparing for an air show.

Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP that the flyover, which featured a so-called “missing-man formation,” was staged to “honor the memory of a brave Polish fighter pilot, whose life was tragically taken too soon, and capture the special relationship between our two countries.”

While Trump and Nawrocki see eye-to-eye politically, Poland is closely watching the US leader’s peace efforts in neighboring Ukraine, which Warsaw has largely been frozen out of.

READ ALSO: Zelensky Hopes To Discuss Russia Sanctions With Trump Thursday

Ukraine war rages on

Key NATO and EU member Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military and humanitarian supplies, as well as host to thousands of US troops.

Trump’s efforts to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the negotiating table have so far stalled.

Putin vowed during a visit to Beijing on Wednesday to keep fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached, while Zelensky said he hoped to talk to Trump on Thursday about possible additional sanctions against Russia.

Nawrocki will also be seeking fresh support from Trump amid deep political polarization in Poland between himself and his country’s pro-EU government, led by former European Council chief Donald Tusk.

The novice Polish president recently blocked a law extending Ukrainian refugees’ rights proposed by Tusk’s government. Nawrocki has also, like Trump, opposed Ukraine’s desire for NATO membership.

The visit is nevertheless a chance for Trump to celebrate the election of yet another right-wing ally in Europe.

Trump welcomed Nawrocki to the Oval Office in June before the Polish election, with the White House posting a picture of the pair grinning and giving the thumbs-up sign.

During the election campaign, Nawrocki highlighted the importance of ties with the United States and his close ties with Trump. His “Poland First, Poles First” echoed Trump’s “America First” slogan.