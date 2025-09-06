88 Countries Suspend Postal Services To US Over Tariffs — UN

Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington’s imposition of new tariffs, with 88 countries fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said Saturday.

The UPU, the United Nations’ postal cooperation agency, is working on “the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again”, its director general, Masahiko Metoki, said in a statement.

AFP