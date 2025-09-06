×

88 Countries Suspend Postal Services To US Over Tariffs — UN

Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington's imposition of new tariffs.

By Channels Television
Updated September 6, 2025
This photograph taken in Paris on April 8, 2025 shows a globe with a USA flag with the inscription “tariffs” planted on it as the global economy has been rocked since sweeping 10 percent US tariffs took effect over the weekend, triggering a dramatic market sell-off worldwide and sparking recession fears. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington’s imposition of new tariffs, with 88 countries fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said Saturday.

The UPU, the United Nations’ postal cooperation agency, is working on “the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again”, its director general, Masahiko Metoki, said in a statement.

 

