Ghana, MultiChoice Embroiled In ‘War’ Over DSTV Price Hike

All does not appear to be well between Ghana and South African service provider, MultiChoice, as the duo are currently on each other’s neck over an increase in prices of DSTV’s services.

In early August 2025, the Ghanaian government issued a firm ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana, ordering the company to cut DStv subscription prices by 30% before August 7 or face suspension of its broadcasting license. The directive also carried a daily fine of GHC 10,000 for non-compliance.

Following the ultimatum, Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Sam George, then announced that MultiChoice had agreed to reduce subscription prices, a development many applauded as a breakthrough for the country.

According to George, the agreement came after MultiChoice finally submitted the comprehensive pricing data the government had long requested. The data included a breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and pricing comparisons with at least six other African countries.

However, in a swift reaction to George’s announcement, MultiChoice, in a statement shared by the Minister, appeared to have backtracked in its decision, maintaining it did not at any time have such an agreement with the government.

“We have noted the statement made by the Minister of Communications Technology and Innovation, Hon. Samuel Narhey George.

“We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find amicable solution that is beneficial for all parties involved but does not jeopardise the viability of the DSTV service.

“We will fully participate in the established working committee. However, we wish to clarify that MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction,” the statement signed by MultiChoice Management said.

Upon receiving the service provider’s message, the Minister posted on X that the country would not tolerate “disrespect” to Ghanians, adding that the country was going ahead to enforce its earlier decision against MultiChoice.

“Let me be clear, I have no intention to continue tolerating the disrespect to Ghanaians by DStv. “If MultiChoice is not interested, as they claim in their last statement, in discussing a reduction in prices as they had indicated to me, we would proceed to effect the shutdown tomorrow as indicated.

“DStv indicated their willingness to engage the Ministry on its concerns on pricing and prayed us to stay our enforcement action. If they have changed their position, then we simply would enforce the regulatory action.

“No company is above the law. When MultiChoice is ready to discuss price reduction, they can come to the negotiation table. Until then, there is nothing for us to meet over.

“The @NCAGhana would carry out enforcement. Ghana is open for businesses that respect our laws and institutions,” the Minister wrote.

READ ALSO: Your Vacation Isn’t More Important Than Nigerian Lives, Obi Slams Tinubu Over Europe Trip

The Minister’s directive followed concerns that prices in Ghana were disproportionately high compared to other African markets, despite the strong performance of the local currency.

The government argued that MultiChoice’s 15% price hike in April was unjustified given that the cedi had strengthened significantly this year.