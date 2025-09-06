Nollywood Actor Ibrahim Chatta Loses Son

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has announced the death of his son.

The 54-year-old actor announced the loss in an Instagram post on Saturday, where he shared a photo of the boy alongside an emotional tribute.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un, Ya Allah [which means, ‘We belong to Allah and to him we shall return’],” he wrote, adding that, “You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

The tragic news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and fans, who flooded the comment section of his post with prayers and messages of comfort.

Chatta’s bereavement comes just days after veteran actress, Peju Ogunmola, also lost her only son, Ayomikun, in Ibadan. The double tragedy has thrown the Nollywood community into mourning.

This is not the first time Chatta has endured the pain of losing a child.

In June, the actor revealed that his first child, a baby girl, died years ago due to “poverty” and “inadequate medical care.”

Recounting the incident, he explained how he had to bury her in a wooden beverage crate after being unable to afford a proper coffin.

“My first child is not Malik. The first child I had died. She was buried in a crate of Coke, the old wooden crate of Coke,” he said.

The actor, who currently has three surviving children, has often spoken about how the painful experience of his daughter’s death shaped his bond with them, particularly his only daughter, Awawu, whom he cherishes deeply.