James Van Der Beek, Star Of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Dies At 48

US actor James Van Der Beek, the star of the American TV series “Dawson’s Creek”, died on Wednesday at age 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” read a post on his Instagram page.

Van Der Beek, who was married and had six children, announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

He was best known for playing Dawson, the lead character of the eponymous 1998-2003 teen drama that followed a group of friends living in a small Massachusetts town.

While he also had roles in the films “Varsity Blues” and “The Rules of Attraction,” Van Der Beek never truly established himself in cinema, as he struggled to separate himself from the legacy of “Dawson’s Creek”.

But the actor insisted he was happy with his career path.

“Overall, I’ve worn my past with pride rather than seeing it as something to get rid of,” he told celebrity site Page Six in 2011.

Wednesday’s Instagram post showed a picture of Van Der Beek wearing a white top and cardigan. It was also shared by his wife, Kimberly.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” the post added.

“For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

AFP