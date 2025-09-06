Temi Otedola Drops Surname, Adopts Mr Eazi’s Ajibade

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has officially changed her surname to Ajibade on Instagram, days after completing her high-profile marriage ceremonies to Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

On Friday, Temi shared a wedding photograph on her Instagram page with the caption “Mr and Mrs Ajibade”.

The 29-year-old actress’s Instagram profile name on her verified page now carries “Temiloluwa Ajibade”, confirming the change of name that has since generated a wave of online reactions.

Her husband, popularly known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is Oluwatosin Ajibade, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record executive.

The couple, who tied the knot in August, staged a string of glamorous weddings across three countries: a civil ceremony in Monaco, a Yoruba traditional wedding at the Otedola family residence in Dubai, and a church wedding in Iceland.

Surprisingly, Temi revealed yesterday that she and Eazi had held their court wedding since May.

“Let’s go back to the very start… On May 9th 2025, Mummy Ajibade’s Birthday ️, we had our Court Wedding in Monaco, exactly how we always imagined. Just the two of us. Love is Eazi Begins,” she wrote.

The surname change and shared photos have drawn reactions from celebrities like Davido, Simi, Veekee James, Toke Makinwa, Shallipopi, Dj Cuppy, Tacha, and Adesua, congratulating the couple.

Their celebrations, attended by close family, friends, and international performers, blended Nigerian cultural rites with global flair.

Temi’s decision reignited a longstanding debate within Nigerian feminist and social circles after choosing to adopt her husband’s surname. Many had expected her to either retain the Otedola name tied to her father, Femi Otedola, or hyphenate it with Ajibade.

Back in August, feminist commentator Rachelle (@omo_kosoko) had argued on X that marriage should not compel women to drop their surnames, saying, “Four years married now, I have relocated, had a baby, held a joint account, travelled solo with my child and not one issue. Don’t let anyone lie to you.”

To every girl who is considering getting married, you CAN absolutely keep your name after marriage and I think you should. 4 years married now, I have relocated, had a baby, held joint account, travelled solo with my child and not one issue. Don’t let anyone lie to you. — RACHELLE (@omo_kosoko) August 15, 2025

Her post sparked mixed responses and trended once again, with many sharing. While some agreed, others argued that adopting a spouse’s name symbolises family unity.

Adding to the conversation, Temi’s father, Femi Otedola, struck a traditional note during the wedding, telling his daughter, “You have to succumb to your husband; he’s your boss. Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy. Very great guy. Blessed guy. He comes from a very decent family.”

While some interpreted his words as affectionate guidance, others saw them as reflective of Nigeria’s deep-rooted cultural expectations of marriage.

Despite the discourse, Temi and Mr Eazi have continued to share moments from their union, pinning their status as one of the most celebrated celebrity couples of the year, a marriage that bridges music, film, fashion, and business.