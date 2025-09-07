Trump Booed, Cheered By Spectators At US Open Tennis Final

Loud boos — mixed with a smattering of cheers — greeted President Donald Trump on Sunday at the US Open tennis final in New York when he was shown on screen between games.

Extra security checks due to Trump’s attendance caused huge lines outside the venue and the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was delayed before starting, with many seats still empty.

Trump Visit Delays Match

Earlier, Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final on Sunday delayed the start of the match, as hordes of tennis fans struggled to get through security checkpoints.

The New York-born billionaire was joining a host of other celebrities taking in the battle between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — returning to Flushing Meadows after a decade-long absence, before which he was a regular fixture.

Major tournament sponsor Rolex welcomed Trump into its stadium box, with the president briefly appearing alongside the company’s CEO, as well as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The luxury watchmaker’s invite came after Trump hit Switzerland with a 39-per cent tariff as part of his trade war, one of the highest rates on US trade partners.

When he again appeared before the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, he waved to the crowd, which greeted him with a mix of cheers and boos.

Trump has not attended the US Open since 2015 — when the then-presidential candidate and wife, Melania, were booed on arrival by the crowd.

While the Republican leader enjoys pockets of support in his native city, it is overwhelmingly Democratic.

People watching the Sinner-Alcaraz showdown on television may not see any unfavourable reactions to the president, with organisers asking broadcasters not to showcase disruptions, according to several US media reports.

AFP