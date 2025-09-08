DSS Gives Sowore One-Week Ultimatum Over Post On Tinubu

The Department of State Service (DSS) has issued a one-week ultimatum to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, demanding the retraction of what it described as a “false, malicious, and inciting” social media post about President Bola Tinubu.

In a letter dated September 7, the service accused the human rights activist of making criminal and derogatory remarks against the President in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 26.

DSS warned that failure by Sowore to comply with its demands will force it to “explore all lawful means” to protect national security and public order.

READ ALSO: JAMB Panel Uncovers 4,251 Finger Blends, 190 AI Cheats In 2025 UTME

Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and pro-democracy activist, had in the post described President Tinubu as a “criminal,” accusing him of lying to Nigerians after the President reportedly claimed that corruption no longer existed under his administration.

The service, through its Director of Legal Services, Uwem Davies, said the remarks have sparked anger among citizens and could “incite public disturbance, disunity, and even insurrection.”