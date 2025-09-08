JAMB Panel Uncovers 4,251 Fingerprint Manipulation, 190 AI Cheats In 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Special Committee on Examination Infractions (SCEIi) has presented its report to the examination body, exposing how technology-driven malpractice is undermining Nigeria’s admission process.

Presenting the report in Abuja to the Registrar of the Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Chairman of the Committee, Jake Epelle, said the team uncovered 4,251 cases of “finger blending” and 192 instances of AI-assisted impersonation through image morphing during its investigations into the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Beyond finger blending and Artificial Intelligence impersonation, the committee stated that it documented 1,878 false disability claims, forged credentials, multiple national identification number (nin) registrations, and collusion between candidates and examination syndicates.

The panel, inaugurated on August 18, was charged with the responsibility of probing rising infractions, reviewing JAMB’s systems, and recommending reforms.

Epelle lamented that malpractice has become highly organised, technology-driven, and dangerously normalised.

He said that parents, tutorial centres, schools, and even some CBT operators were complicit in the fraud, while weak legal frameworks made enforcement difficult.

The committee called on JAMB to adopt a multi-pronged response that includes deploying AI-powered biometric anomaly tools, real-time monitoring, and a central Examination Security Operations Centre.