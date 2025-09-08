LG Funds: Court Hears Osun Govt Suit Against AGF, CBN

The Federal High Court on Monday heard a suit filed by the Osun State Government against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant General of the Federation.

Justice Emeka Nwite presided over the case as parties announced their appearances.

The ongoing legal tussle between the Osun State Government and the apex bank revolves around the disbursement of local government allocations.

The state government alleged that the CBN and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation are plotting to divert funds meant for local governments into private accounts, which would be a gross violation of public finance regulations and the Nigerian Constitution.

The Osun State government claimed that the CBN and AGF are planning to pay local government allocations into private accounts operated by individuals impersonating government officials, without the input of designated accounting officers.

The state government also argued that this plan would undermine pending legal actions before the Supreme Court regarding the administration of local government funds in Osun State.

The dispute stems from a tussle between elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following conflicting court rulings on the legitimacy of the October 2022 local government elections.