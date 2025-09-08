Notorious Bandit Commander Kachalla Bala Killed In Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade Lokoja have neutralised a notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Bala, and five others in Kogi state.

Spokesman of the Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, stated this in a statement on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said that the ongoing operation Egwua A Tite II, which took place from 1st to Friday, 5th September , 2025 in Kogi State has yielded several successes, including neutralising bandits and rescuing kidnapped victims across affected communities.

The spokesman also disclosed that the troops recovered items, including five Dane guns, one motorcycle, two mobile phones, and one AK-47 magazine containing 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that the arms and ammunition were recovered during operations in Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, and Yagba West Local Government Areas of Kogi.

He explained that troops of 126 Battalion, led by their Commanding Officer and supported by Other Hybrid Forces, engaged bandits around Tunga, neutralising two during an encounter.

The Brigade Commander and Force Commander Operation Accord III, Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, personally led operations, boosting morale, destroying bandit settlements, and maintaining dominance with patrols and ambushes.

On September 2, troops launched an air combat mission in Ankomi, engaging fleeing bandits and neutralising many.

On September 3, clearance operations in Aleke, Ungwan Soni, and Ungwan Nyaba rescued a kidnapped victim, Pabo Suleiman, and his two children.

Abdullahi noted that on September 5, troops neutralised Bala and five associates during a fierce gun battle at a hideout ahead of Tunga.

He reiterated the troops’ commitment to rid Kogi and the surrounding areas of banditry, criminality, and other threats with full backing from the commander.

He added that the Operation continues to record positive results, stressing that troops remain resolute in restoring peace and security in the region.