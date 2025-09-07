Peter Obi Urges War On Insecurity, Decries Soaring Casualties

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to declare a “national war” on insecurity, warning that the level of violence and loss of lives in Nigeria now mirrors that of nations in active conflict.

Obi’s call follows reports that over 100 people were killed in a wave of violent attacks across Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, and Edo states over the weekend.

“Bloody Weekend: over 100 Killed in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Edo. This grim headline captures the frightening reality reflected in our weekend papers,” Obi wrote on X on Sunday.

“The killing of eight NSCDC officers, the abduction of a Chinese national in Edo, the kidnapping of passengers on the Benin–Iyere–Oluku road, and the slaughter of five soldiers and 58 civilians in Borno are not isolated tragedies. They are stark evidence that Nigeria is in the grip of a full-blown security emergency.

“When over 100 Nigerians are killed in a single weekend, our casualty figures rival those of countries officially at war. This is no longer business as usual. It is time to declare a national war on insecurity — to mobilise every resource, every agency, every state, and to suspend all distractions while we begin the process of reclaiming our nation from lawlessness.”

The former Anambra State governor condoled the families of “our fallen heroes”, adding that “Their courage reminds us that we still have men and women who are willing to risk everything for our safety.”

He urged that their killers must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice, as their sacrifices must never be forgotten.

“Even foreign trips by government officials should be put on hold until the situation is brought under control. True leadership must be seen at home, personally coordinating the war against insecurity. Junketing around the world under the pretence of wooing investors, while the country bleeds, is to live in denial. Investors will not come into a war zone.

“No nation can prosper while its citizens live under siege. History shows that insecurity is the quickest path to national collapse — Somalia and Libya stand as painful warnings.

“We must act now, with urgency and courage, to prevent a total descent into anarchy and rebuild Nigeria into a safe, secure, and productive nation for all,” he added.