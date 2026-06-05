Oshoala, Payne Fire Super Falcons Past Senegal In Friendly Tie

Veteran forward Aishat Oshoala and Everton star Toni Payne were on the scoresheet as Nigeria defeated Senegal 2-1 in a friendly match on Friday as the Super Falcons continue preparations for the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown.

A solid first-half performance from the Super Falcons saw Nigeria take a two-goal cushion.

Payne gave Nigeria the lead in the 32nd minute of the clash, firing into the net from a nicely teed-up ball from right-back Shukurat Oladipo.

The Super Falcons then made it two at the Remo Stars Sports Complex, Ikenne, Ogun State, thanks to a spot kick from Oshoala.

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Préparation #WAFCON2026 | Le Sénégal s’incline sur le score de 2 buts à 1 face au Nigeria pour son premier match amical de la semaine. Rendez-vous ce lundi 8 juin pour le remake entre les deux sélections. #NGASEN #FriendlyGame pic.twitter.com/d6e0ZAsdP9 — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) June 5, 2026

Skipper Rasheedat Ajibade was close to adding to the tally before the break but saw her effort served by the Senegalese goalkeeper Khadi Faye.

As expected, the African champions continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession upon resumption of the game.

They could have scored more as the match wore on.

However, the visitors responded late into the game. The Teranga Lionesses scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute from a Sokhna Pene long-range effort to reduce the deficit. Despite a brief spell of pressure from Senegal, Justin Madugu’s ladies held on to get the win.

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FT in Ikenne

Nigeria 2-1 Senegal Goals from Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne get us the W.#SoarSuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/2TGiWvtdsZ — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 5, 2026

Nigeria and Senegal will battle it out again at the same venue on Monday as they intensify preparations for the 2026 WAFCON billed for between July and August.

The Super Falcons are 10-time winners of the WAFCON.