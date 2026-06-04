Rivers United Players, Officials Injured In Road Accident

Players and officials of Rivers United sustained minor injuries after their team bus was involved in an accident on Thursday.

The team’s Media Officer, Charles Mayuku, said the accident happened while Rivers United were travelling to Awka, Anambra State, for the President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United.

“The incident occurred along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt shortly after the team departed from the club’s camp,” Mayuku said in a statement.

“The club can confirm that some players and officials sustained minor injuries in the accident. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported. All affected individuals are currently receiving appropriate medical attention and are in stable condition.”

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OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT Rivers United Players’ Bus Involved in Road Accident En Route to Awka#PresidentFederationCup2026 pic.twitter.com/fQqid3IamB — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) June 4, 2026

While the Port Harcourt-based club continues to closely monitor those involved, Rivers United reiterated that the safety, health, and well-being of our players and officials remain their “utmost priority”.

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“Rivers United FC appreciates the concern, prayers, and support from fans, partners, and the football community during this time,” Mayuku said.

“Further updates regarding the team’s travel plans and the status of the Federation Cup fixture will be communicated in due course.”