Egypt Protests Ethiopia’s Dam Inauguration

Egypt on Tuesday sent a letter of protest to te United Nations Security Council over Ethiopia’s inauguration of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), describing it as a “unilateral measure that violates international law”.

In the letter, Egypt accused Ethiopia of attempting to give “a false cover of acceptance and legitimacy” to the dam, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Cairo reserves the right to take “all measures permitted under international law and the UN Charter” to defend “the existential interests of its people”.

