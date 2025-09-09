×

Egypt Protests Ethiopia’s Dam Inauguration

In the letter, Egypt accused Ethiopia of attempting to give "a false cover of acceptance and legitimacy" to the dam.

By Channels Television
Updated September 9, 2025
Twitter
A general view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) ahead of its official inauguration ceremony in Guba, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

 

Egypt on Tuesday sent a letter of protest to te United Nations Security Council over Ethiopia’s inauguration of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), describing it as a “unilateral measure that violates international law”.

In the letter, Egypt accused Ethiopia of attempting to give “a false cover of acceptance and legitimacy” to the dam, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Cairo reserves the right to take “all measures permitted under international law and the UN Charter” to defend “the existential interests of its people”.

READ ALSO: Ethiopia Inaugurates Africa’s Biggest Dam

This general view shows the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, Ethiopia, on February 19, 2022. Ethiopias Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydroelectric project, promises a major economic boost and “energy revolution” for the country, say analysts, but is also a source of geopolitical friction.

More Stories