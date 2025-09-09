Inibehe Effiong Berates Senate For Rejecting Natasha’s Resumption

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has condemned the Nigerian Senate for blocking the return of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the red chamber despite completing her six-month suspension.

Effiong, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, argued that the Senate’s attempt to block the return of the Kogi Central Senator, citing subjudice, amounts to double jeopardy.

“What is the substance of the appeal? The substance of the appeal relates to the legality and constitutionality of the six months suspension which has now elapsed.

“Because what they are now doing amounts to double jeopardy. (She) has been penalised for a definite period and has served that definite period,” Effiong said.

Senator Natasha had earlier written to the Senate notifying them of her intended return on September 4, the date she claimed marked the end of her suspension.

In a letter by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, dated September 4, 2025, the Senate acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notification, but said she cannot resume yet.

The upper chamber said her six-month suspension remains in force pending the outcome of a Court of Appeal case instituted against the Senate by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It insisted that no administrative action can be taken until the Court of Appeal delivers a verdict, arguing that her suspension took effect on March 6, 2025, and the matter is still subjudice.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption,” the letter read in parts.

According to the letter, the Senate would only review her suspension after the court’s pronouncement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 following allegations of insubordination after she rejected a change of her designated seat during plenary.