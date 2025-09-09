Kano Bans Unlicensed Chainsaw Use To Tackle Illegal Tree Felling

In a bold move to combat illegal logging and indiscriminate tree felling, the Kano State Government has officially announced a statewide ban on unauthorised chainsaw use, along with the rollout of a new Chainsaw Usage Permit Framework (CUPF) to regulate forestry activities across the state.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Ministry for Local Government Conference Hall by the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru Muhammad Hashim.

“This action is necessary to protect our environment from indiscriminate deforestation, safeguard community livelihoods, and ensure the sustainability of our natural resources,” said Hashim, addressing members of the press, civil society, traditional leaders, and local government officials.

Hashim outlined the legal basis for the ban, citing Section 20 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as relevant provisions under the NESREA Act (2007) and the National Environmental Regulations (2014).

The policy also aligns with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) under international climate commitments.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry has established a digital registry for licensed chainsaw operators and issued permits, each with a QR code for real-time verification. Enforcement will involve collaboration with security agencies, traditional rulers, and community forest monitors.

Violations will carry strict penalties, including a ₦500,000 fine, confiscation, and possible imprisonment for operating chainsaws without a license, and a ₦250,000 fine per tree, mandatory replanting, and confiscation of equipment for felling trees without a permit.

“We are no longer tolerating the indiscriminate felling of trees. If you cut one, you must plant two or three,” the Commissioner emphasized.

The newly introduced CUPF creates a structured system for regulating chainsaw operations and tree felling:

CUPF-A: A license for all commercial chainsaw operators, renewable annually. Chainsaws will be marked with an official Ministry number.

CUPF-B: A permit required for any tree felling or trimming — whether in public or private spaces — to be issued only after inspection by forestry officers.

Funds collected from permit fees will support reforestation and climate resilience programs throughout the state.

The Commissioner called for active involvement from community leaders, local government officials, schools, and religious institutions in the enforcement of the new regulations.

“We expect schools to stop unauthorized cutting of trees, and for Local Government Chairmen to protect gazetted reserves. Imams, pastors, and traditional leaders must educate their people about the consequences of environmental degradation,” he said.

The Emirate Councils, district heads, and village leaders were also urged to support monitoring and report violations at the grassroots level.

Dr. Hashim concluded by calling for widespread cooperation to make the framework effective.

“We urge all chainsaw operators, institutions, businesses, and individuals to comply fully with this new regulation. Secure a permit before trimming or felling any tree. Register your operations. Plant more trees. Let us leave a greener Kano for the next generation,” he said.