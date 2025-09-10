ADC: Those Against David Mark’s Leadership Should Go To Court — Bolaji Abdullahi

The spokesman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Bolaji Abdullahi, has advised individuals against the leadership of the party led by a former senate president, David Mark, to go to court.

Abdullahi stated this while reacting to the recognition of the new leadership of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

He said that the delay in the recognition had raised concerns among members about the position of INEC on the leadership of the party.

The spokesman, however, said that the official confirmation had empowered the party to formally register new members.

Watch the interview below: