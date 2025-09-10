Again, Power Supply Disrupted As National Grid Collapses

Power supply was disrupted across the country on Wednesday following the collapse of the national grid.

The disruption happened around 11am and 12pm, with the megawatts generated dropping significantly.

Some distribution companies announced the disruption of power in their areas.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) attributed the disruption to a loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 am today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas,” AEDC wrote on its X handle on Wednesday.

On its part, the PHED posted on X that the development meant “there is no supply in our four franchise States namely: Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River”.

The distribution companies appealed to customers for patience, assuring that work is ongoing to restore power once the grid is stabilised.

Already, efforts are being made to restore the grid.

Wednesday’s incident adds to the number of times the national grid has collapsed in the country. In February, some parts of Nigeria experienced power disruption following the collapse of the grid.

While several distribution companies announced the disruption, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) denied reports that the grid experienced a system failure twice in 2025.

Last year, the grid experienced a system failure several times, resulting in power outages across the country.

In the wake of the incessant grid collapse, the TCN promised to work on a buffer system to halt power outages when the system fails, attributing the development to aging infrastructure.

“The honourable minister is now working with the presidency to have that approval. This is what we call the super grid,” TCN’s Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, said on an edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.“

“By the time we have it, even if there is a fault in one transmission line, you can switch to the one so that we have an alternative but now, the type of grid we have, once we have a problem with the line, you have no other line to switch on to,” the TCN chief said on the current affairs show hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

The House of Representatives also investigated the frequent system collapse.