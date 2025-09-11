ADC Chieftain Faults Proposed 5% Fuel Surcharge

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chille Igbawua, has faulted the proposed 5% surcharge on fuel, saying the removal of subsidies on the product has already put pressure on Nigerians.

Igbawua, who spoke on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, argued that with the removal of fuel subsidy, the government ought to scrap the proposed 5% fuel surcharge.

“So, an ADC government come 2027, as we believe, is going to introduce measures that will cushion the effect of the removal of the subsidy and then manage it because you remove subsidy, you have money coming in, but you’re not telling anybody what you’re doing with the money, and then you want to introduce a 5% tax on fuel at the pump,” he told the crew of the breakfast show.

“Countries that are taking this pump tax are taking it because they’re paying subsidies. Now, if you’re not paying subsidies, why do you go back and tax again? Because you’ve already removed the subsidy. So, what’s the benefit of being a citizen in an oil-producing economy?”

During his inauguration in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu removed subsidies on fuel, saying the country could no longer afford them and would instead use the monies to fund infrastructural projects.

That move pushed the cost of the essential commodity from less than ₦200 per litre to close to ₦1,000, depending on the part of the country.

More than two years after the move, Igbawua has accused the Federal Government of poorly managing the funds from the removal of fuel subsidies.

“Well, on fuel subsidy, we’ve said it has been poorly managed. You may not restore fuel subsidies in that manner, but you can improve the incomes of the people so that they’re able to buy the fuel,” he said.

“Now, if we improve the incomes of the people, those who own vehicles can buy the fuel, those who move by public transport can pay the fares, and the fares will come down.

“So, those are the issues. There have been some efforts at CNG, and we know that if that’s pursued properly, it may be a relief. It’s not being done,” the ADC chieftain said.

Despite pressures from the opposition, civil society organizations, trade unions, and Nigerians, President Tinubu’s government has vowed not to return fuel subsidies.