INEC’s Recognition Of Mark-Led Exco Vindication For Rule Of Law —ADC Chieftain

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chille Igbawua, has described the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s recognition of David Mark’s leadership as a “vindication for the rule of law.”

He said this during an interview on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme.

“It is a vindication for the law, a vindication for the rule of law. Of course, INEC has done what the law requires it to do.

“It’s a great milestone because, even though we knew internally it was just a procedural matter, other camps tried to make political capital out of it as if it were something serious.

“The ADC has met INEC’s requirements, and INEC has now put its stamp of recognition on the National Working Committee and NEC as constituted in the last meeting,” Igbawua said.

He argued that the decision stabilises the opposition and might not please President Bola Tinubu.

“We are happy INEC chose legality over impunity in this matter,” he added.

Asked about the fate of party founder Ralph Nwosu, Igbawua said Nwosu had accepted being an ordinary member.

According to him, the ADC founder supported the rebranding of the party and remained satisfied with its growth.

On Wednesday, INEC officially recognised the leadership of the ADC led by David Mark.

It displayed the confirmation on its website after the party’s internal restructuring and appointment of new national officers.

Mark, a former Senate President, emerged as interim chairman. Former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola was named National Secretary.

Other principal officers include ex-Edo governor Oserheimen Osunbor as Legal Adviser, Ibrahim Mani as Treasurer, and Akibu Dalhatu as Financial Secretary.

ADC’s ‘Priority’

Meanwhile, Igbawua says that ADC’s priority is not unseating President Tinubu but addressing mismanagement in governance.

“People overhype the idea of removing Tinubu. The coalition focuses on how the country is being run,” he said on the morning show.

The ADC chieftain believes Nigerians expect the opposition to provide credible alternatives to poor governance.

Igbawua also highlighted the need for transparency in the 2027 elections.

He said Nigerians are still concerned about electoral flaws that marred the 2023 general polls.

Coalition

The ADC formally adopted the opposition coalition’s platform on 2 July 2025.

At the unveiling, Mark said the coalition’s mission was to “rescue and rebuild Nigeria” and return power to the people.

The former senate president accused the APC-led government of hijacking democratic institutions and pushing Nigeria towards “civilian dictatorship.”

Mark warned that infiltrators are targeting opposition parties to pave the way for a one-party state.

The coalition includes Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and several other prominent political figures.

Nwosu formally handed over the party to Mark and Aregbesola at the unveiling.

Following the development, ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, rejected the coalition, calling its members “enemies of Nigeria.”

Kachikwu accused them of recycling failed leaders and dragging the nation backward.

President Tinubu also dismissed the coalition, describing its members as “internally displaced politicians.”