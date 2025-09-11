×

Charlie Kirk: Five Key Facts About The Killing Of Trump’s Ally

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated September 11, 2025
TOPSHOT – A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025 following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event in the western US state of Utah. This is what we know.

 

– At A University –

 

Flowers are left near a sign on the campus at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 11, 2025, where political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

 

Kirk, the head of the largest conservative youth movement in the United States, which he co-founded in 2012 at the age of 18, was speaking around noon on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Dressed in a white t-shirt with the word “Freedom” across the front, Kirk sat in a chair under a tent as he answered questions from the large audience gathered around him.

The event was the first of about 15 scheduled across the country through the end of October.

 

– A Gunshot, Then Screams –

This screen grab from a video by Amy King shows right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk speaking during a public event at Utah Valley University minutes before he was shot in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Amy KING / UGC / AFP)

 

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News that Kirk was responding to a question about “transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, the shot rang out.”

The 31-year-old collapsed, and blood spurted from his neck, according to a video clip shot from a nearby location.

Kirk was then rushed away on a stretcher by his security detail.

“As soon as that shot went out, he fell back,” Chaffetz said. “Everybody hit the deck… a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running.”

 

– Manhunt For Killer Ongoing –

Law enforcement officials, including members of the FBI, investigate a wooded area near the crime scene where political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 11, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) 

 

Authorities have not arrested a suspect in Kirk’s shooting, described as a “targeted attack” in a statement from Utah’s Department of Public Safety.

“The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard,” it said.

Two men were briefly detained and released after being questioned by law enforcement officials as the manhunt continued.

One man, George Zinn, was charged with obstruction.

Neither man has “current ties to the shooting,” authorities said.

 

– Trump Announces Kirk’s Death –

 

(FILES) US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, before addressing the Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

 

Trump announced Kirk’s death, writing on his Truth Social platform: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, Democratic figures also condemned the shooting, including Kamala Harris, who said that “political violence has no place in America.”

 

– Trump Vows Crackdown –

US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

Although a suspect has not yet been identified, Trump linked rhetoric from the “radical left” to Kirk’s killing and vowed to carry out a crackdown.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today,” he said in a somber four-minute video, seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it,” the US president said.

