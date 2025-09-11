NUPENG Threatens To Resume Strike, Accuses Dangote Refinery Of Breaching Agreement

Barely 48 hours after the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) suspended its strike action, the union has alleged that the management of the Dangote Refinery had reneged on the resolutions reached.

In a statement jointly signed by its President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, NUPENG warned that it might resume the suspended industrial action following a breach of the agreement reached between Dangote Refinery, the Federal Government, and all truck drivers who are members of NUPENG-PTD.

“We are by this statement placing all our members on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action and calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade 1 Support Our Dream Union Congress, all regional and global working people, and civil society organisations to rise in support and solidarity against this threat of the capitalist world,” NUPENG stated.

The union claimed that at a meeting convened by the Department of State Services and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of its employees.

It further stated that, notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the DSS with three on the right of unionisation of the workers, truck drivers who were NUPENG-PTD members for several years were ordered to remove the union’s stickers from their trucks yesterday.

The statement partly read, “We call on the Federal Government not to allow the Navy and other security agents who are paid by the resources of this country to be used with impunity against the laws and people of this country.

“Security agents should not allow an individual to ride roughshod with impunity, even while not observing terms of agreement reached in meetings in which security agents facilitated, along with ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The union had suspended its strike on Tuesday following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

The deal was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS) and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, confirmed the outcome, while the Ministry of Labour said it would issue a formal statement soon.

The resolution followed a conciliation meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, September 8, 2025, after NUPENG threatened to embark on strike over the company’s initial refusal to recognise workers’ union rights.

MoU

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the meeting, both parties agreed that unionisation is a right under extant labour laws, and employees of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals who wish to unionise would be allowed to do so.

The MoU further stated that the process of unionisation would begin immediately and be completed within two weeks.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the following resolutions were reached by both parties:

“That since workers’ unionisation is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of employees of Dangote Refinery and the unionisation of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionise.

“That the process of unionisation shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th – 22nd September, 2025), and it was agreed that the employer will not set up any other union.

“Arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical will be victimised,” the MoU read.

READ ALSO: NUPENG Strike Will Not Cause Fuel Shortage — Dangote Refinery

In line with the agreement, NUPENG suspended its strike with immediate effect, while parties are expected to report back to the Minister of Labour a week after the conclusion of the exercise.

Also in attendance are officials of the NMDPRA and the Dangote Group, among others.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the management by Managing Director Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata, O.K. Ukoha for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ojimba Jibrin, Dangote Group.

It was also signed by representatives of labour unions: Benson Upah for Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), N.A. Toro for Trade Union Congress (TUC), NUPENG President Akporeha Williams, and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was represented by Amos Falonipe, Director, Trade Union Services & Industrial Relations, signing on behalf of the Minister.

Union Dispute

The strike began with NUPENG (fuel tanker drivers’ union) on Monday, alleging that Dangote Refinery was hiring new drivers on the condition that they not join the union.

Dangote’s management denied this allegation, describing it as “cheap blackmail”.

The refinery, opened last year with a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, is the largest in Africa and was established to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the refinery has driven down petrol prices and disrupted entrenched players in the oil sector, it has also raised monopoly concerns, given its dominance under Aliko Dangote.

The company was preparing to deploy thousands of compressed natural gas-powered trucks nationwide to distribute petrol, but this plan has faced delays, creating friction with the existing fleet of over 20,000 diesel-powered tanker operators.

During the strike, Dangote spokesman Anthony Chiejina maintained that “there is no fuel shortage, everything is going on”, stressing that talks were still in progress at the time.