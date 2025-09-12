Benue LG Boss Suspends Legislature Indefinitely As Counsellors Petition Assembly

The political impasse between the chairman of Otukpo local government, Maxwell Ogiri, and the legislative council is far from over since Governor Hyacinth Alia lifted the one month suspension imposed by the state assembly, with Ogiri issuing a notice to the legislative council to stop sitting forthwith.

The legislative council of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State has accused Ogiri of suspending the legislative business over personal interest rather than any security threat

Leader of the council, Philip Anya in a petition written to the state assembly said that the council chairman suspended the legistive business on insecurity.

In a letter dated September,8, 2025 and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government Area, Simon Idenyi directed the councillors to make use of social media for their legislative business for the time being.

The letter partly read, “While the chairman is very much mindful of the fact that the postponement will affect the smooth running of the legislative arm for the time being, he therefore can not take the security advice for granted.

“In view of this, chairman wishes to advice legislatures to explore other platforms such as, Whatsapp, Facebook etc to enhance legislative business for the time being “.

The Anya-led members alleged that the chairman also ignored the directive of both the governor and the deputy to maintain the status quo on the earlier removal of the leader of the house.

The members not only called on the Benue State Assembly to condemn the continued closure of Otukpo legislative arm of government but to also set up an ad hoc committee to look at the report of the dissolved House standing committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs over the alleged financial misconducts were unearthed.

The Anya-led members also called on the house to summon the chairman to tell them why he has continued to refuse to adhere to the directives of His Excellencies and the house to allow the legislative arm function.

“That the Benue State House of Assembly immediately move in and take over the Otukpo legislative council and allow the councillors conduct their regular sessions under the watchful and protective eyes of the House of Assembly”, the petition read partly.

When contacted, the chairman, Ogiri who says he is aware of the petition suspending legislative business due to security issue but said that the letter had been withdrawn and replaced with a fresh reasons.

Ogiri says the reason for suspending legislative business was as a result of the ongoing work at the dilapidated legislative chamber which he said was not conducive for legislative business.

“Also, the council hall that the legislators have been using as a temporary chamber is being occupied by the Idoma Area Traditional Council and the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the selection of the vacant stools in Idoma land,” the chairman said.

Ogiri was earlier recommended for six months suspension by the state house of assembly for alleged misconduct but the suspension was reduced to one month by the state governor, Hyacinth Alia.

He had hardly spent a week of the suspension when the new speaker of the house, Alfred Emberger lifted his suspension and that of two others.

Ogiri who said that he only resumed office on Monday said that the impeachment of Philip Anya and the house majority leader was done without his knowledge.

He also said that he never ignored the directive of the deputy governor to maintain status quo, saying the directive was given before he assumed office this Monday, following the lifting of his suspension