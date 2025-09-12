‘Severance’ Vs. ‘The Pitt’ At Television’s Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards, television’s equivalent of the Oscars, will take place this Sunday, and pundits say the race for the highly coveted best drama series prize is too close to call.

Apple TV+’s sci-fi office thriller “Severance” and HBO medical procedural “The Pitt” go head-to-head in the night’s most prestigious category, while Hollywood satire “The Studio” and searing teen murder saga “Adolescence” are tipped to sweep up other awards.

Here are four things to look out for at the ceremony, which begins at 5:00 pm Sunday in Los Angeles (1:00 am Monday (WAT)).

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande Wins Top MTV Video Music Award

All eyes on drama

“Severance” — a psychological drama set largely in the near-future offices of a shadowy corporation — has the most nominations of any show this year with 27.

The premise: the “innie” employees of Lumon Industries quite literally leave their outside lives, memories and personalities at the door, thanks to a dystopian new mind-splitting technology.

Starring Adam Scott, the show’s acclaimed first season in 2022 missed out to “Succession” for Emmys glory, but this year’s sophomore run was the presumed drama frontrunner.

Then along came “The Pitt,” a quietly released medical drama that was originally conceived as an “ER” spinoff, and emulates much of that show’s DNA.

All 15 episodes are set consecutively during the same unbearably stressful shift at an inner city Pittsburgh hospital.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to mass shootings, it has become a word-of-mouth sensation.

“ER” veteran Noah Wyle is tipped to pip Scott for the best drama actor prize for his performance as the emergency room’s haunted leader.

Thanking Sal

By contrast, Apple’s “The Studio” — starring its co-creator Seth Rogen as floundering movie executive Matt Remick — appears to be a lock for best comedy series.

Its 23 nominations are the joint-most ever by a comedy in a single year, and it already won nine statuettes last weekend at the ceremony for the more technical Emmy categories.

In a town that loves telling stories about itself, “The Studio” manages to be both a love letter to Hollywood, and a searing send-up of the industry’s many insecurities, hypocrisies and moral failings.

In a meta twist, a beloved episode of “The Studio” takes place during a Hollywood awards show, with a running gag in which nearly every winner thanks Remick’s underling Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) rather than the boss himself.

Expect plenty of callbacks to that moment on Sunday.

‘Zeitgeist’

The award for best limited series — shows that end after one season — looks set to be won for the second year running by a dark British Netflix drama that took the world by storm.

Much like “Baby Reindeer” last year, “Adolescence” became the only topic of water-cooler discussion when it aired, for its timely and tragic examination of the impact of toxic masculinity on young boys.

It follows a 13-year-old schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife. Each of its four episodes are shot in a single take.

“Adolescence” logged 140 million views in its first three months.

It is “inconceivable to see a way in which ‘Adolescence’ loses come Emmy night,” wrote Vanity Fair’s John Ross. “Cultural zeitgeist trumps all at the Emmys.”

On time, and off politics

In these divisive political times, the Television Academy — which hands out the Emmys — is determined to steer clear of controversy.

“We’re definitely just celebrating television,” ceremony producer Jesse Collins told Deadline on Thursday.

“Nobody’s trying to veer off that course. We want everybody to just have fun for three hours.”

Host Nate Bargatze has even devised a novel way to keep things succinct.

The comedian has pledged to donate $100,000 of his own money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The catch? He will deduct $1,000 for every second that a winner’s acceptance speech exceeds the allotted 45 seconds.