DMO Allots N3.05bn FGN Savings Bond In September

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the allotment of the September 2025 FGN Savings Bonds totaling ₦3.05 billion across the two-year and three-year tenors.

The bonds were issued at ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription requirement of ₦5,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

The FGN Savings Bond programme, introduced in 2017, was designed to deepen the domestic bond market, promote financial inclusion, and offer retail investors access to secure and low-risk government securities.

According to data published by the Office over the weekend, the bonds opened on Monday, September 1, 2025, and closed on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The DMO noted that the two-year FGN Savings Bond due September 2027 was allotted at an interest rate of 15.541% per annum, raising ₦631.762 million from 793 successful subscriptions.

The settlement was scheduled for September 10, 2025.

DMO stated that coupon (interest) payments will be made quarterly—March 10, June 10, September 10, and December 10 each year —directly to investors.

The FGN Savings Bond qualifies as an approved investment under the Trustee Investment Act and is also recognised as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This makes it eligible for tax exemption by pension funds and other qualified institutional investors.

The DMO also noted that the three-year FGN Savings Bond due September 2028 attracted greater demand, recording an allotment of ₦2.416 billion at an interest rate of 16.541% per annum from 1,246 successful investors.

The September 2025 allotment is lower than the ₦3.3 billion recorded in August, according to the DMO.

According to the DMO, the government raised ₦573.31 million from the 2-year bond, which matures in August 2027, and ₦2.74 billion from the 3-year bond due in August 2028.

The subscription attracted a combined 2,166 successful investors, with 892 opting for the 2-year instrument and 1,274 for the 3-year option.

The 2-year bond was allotted at a coupon rate of 14.401%, while the 3-year bond was priced at 15.401%.