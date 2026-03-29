PDP Convention: We Choose Unity Over Division, Renewal Over Decline — Mohammed

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members to embrace inclusiveness as the party repositions itself for the 2027 general elections.

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“Today, we choose a higher path. We choose inclusiveness over exclusion, unity over division, we choose renewal over decline,” Mohammed stated at the 2026 PDP National Convention, which was held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, on Sunday.

“The PDP has not come here to mourn itself; the PDP has come here to renew itself. This convention is therefore not just about the election; this convention is about restoration, order, not just about position.

“Distinguished delegates, this is not an official day. Today is a moment of reflection, a moment of responsibility, and above all, a moment of renewal. We gather here after a difficult session, a session of disagreement, legal contestation, a session that tested the strength and soul of this party,” he added.

In the build-up to the convention, the PDP has been embroiled in a crisis over the party’s leadership structure.

While the Tanimu Turaki faction, backed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, claims leadership on one side, the Mohammed faction, backed by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, controls the other faction.

The convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on November 15 and 16, 2025, had triggered a series of legal battles, further deepening internal divisions within the PDP.

The crisis peaked on March 9 when the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court, which restrained the PDP from conducting the national convention.

Delivering judgment on March 23, a three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed an appeal filed by the PDP challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to entertain the suit.

Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who delivered the judgment, held that the PDP violated constitutional provisions guiding the conduct of its convention.

But the PDP caretaker chairman said the judgment should not be seen as a victory for one camp of the party over another.

“The recent judicial developments, including the recognition of the current caretaker leadership, should not be seen as a victory for some and defeat for others.

“Rather, they must remind us that institutions must be guided by law, that leadership must be anchored by process and that no party can endure outside constitutional order,” he added.