The Sentry, January’s opening event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, will not be played at Plantation Course at Kapalua because of drought conditions on Maui, the tour said Tuesday.

The traditional Hawaii debut for the PGA Tour has been in jeopardy due to drought conditions, with more than 90 percent of the region impacted and more than 140,000 residents affected, according to Hawaii state data.

Water conservation mandates have been imposed to ensure the local community’s needs are met, but they have hit Kapalua Resort, where the PGA Tour agronomy team conducted a site visit in early September, Temitope that concluded the condition of the course was significantly compromised by the lack of water.

Given the time needed to prepare an event, the tour found it impossible to ensure tour-level playing conditions for the January 8-11 event.

“Following discussions with the Governor’s office… Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions, and logistical challenges,” the tour said in a statement.

No announcement was made regarding a new site for the event.

“We support the PGA Tour’s decision, given the drought conditions Maui is facing,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green said. “Protecting our water and supporting our communities come first.”

The tournament is the first PGA Tour signature event of the season, with a field including 2024 event winners and players from the top 50 of the 2025 season points standings.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won this year’s title in January for his 11th career PGA Tour triumph.

The tour plans to play January’s Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu as usual.

AFP