Ogun Seals Five Chinese Firms Over Alleged Assault On Govt Officials

The Ogun State government has sealed five Chinese companies and arrested some officials for allegedly assaulting state and law enforcement officers.

The affected firms along the Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway include DL Plastics, Dyschenghan Plastics, SH Agricultural, Beautiful Fibre, and Jincaicai Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and OGWAMA Managing Director, Abayomi Hunye, alleged that the companies persistently violated environmental regulations.

He explained that the firms committed infractions such as improper waste disposal, waste burning, and refusal to engage recognised government waste collectors.

“We have been on this case for the past six months. We have sent letters to them and invited them to let them know what they have done, but they refused to honour our invitation.

“Aside from these letters, our officials have visited them severally but they refused to allow them in,” Hunye said.

‘Assault On State Officials’

According to Hunye, officials sealed the premises last Thursday by locking their gates, but the companies broke the government seals and chains.

“They still refused to come forward, so last week, on Thursday, our officials sealed them by locking their entrance gates. But to our surprise, they not only removed the government seal order, but they also broke the government chains used to lock them,” he added.

He said officials returned with law enforcement officers to enforce the order, but workers attacked them, inflicting serious injuries.

“Our officials and law enforcement officers were mobbed, assaulted, and rushed to the hospital. They prevented lawful duties and intended harm,” he stated.

Government’s Warning

Hunye condemned the incident as barbaric, stressing that the firms had become an environmental nuisance and a threat to lawful governance.

“What is even annoying is that the companies have not only constituted themselves into an environmental nuisance with their attitude, conduct and behaviour, but have the temerity to not only assault but inflict bodily harm on law enforcement officers and state government officials without considering their grave implications,” he said.

He warned that the government would not tolerate recalcitrant foreign firms hiding under investment to perpetrate illegality.

“We will not fold our arms. Any company or national caught will be prosecuted under Nigerian law,” Hunye declared.