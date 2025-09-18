Tower Fire: Lagos Govt Denies Rescue Lapses, Says Victims Died From Smoke Inhalation

The Lagos State Government has clarified the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Towers, which claimed several lives in Lagos.

Officials on Thursday said the blaze originated from inverter batteries in the basement of the six-storey commercial building on Broad Street.

The state government assured residents that the safety of lives and property remains a top priority.

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed the findings at a press briefing with first responder agencies.

Panic gripped Broad Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday when smoke from a basement fire scare forced evacuation at a six-storey building.

Videos from the scene captured frantic occupants jumping down in fear, while onlookers rushed with ladders and foamy materials for support.

Trapped workers smashed glass windows to breathe, while residents below stretched out their hands to catch them.

But at the briefing on Thursday, Director-General of the Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said victims “inhaled smoke while attempting to exit the building.”

“At 1:30 p.m., we received a distress call and quickly mobilised LASAMBUS, LASEMA, and the Safety Commission,” Mojola explained.

He said smoke spread rapidly from the basement across all floors, overwhelming many occupants despite working safety systems.

“The tower had adequate rescue equipment, exit points, and alarms. People panicked while inhaling smoke, which resulted in casualties,” he said.

Mojola stressed that no victim died from burns and urged high-rise owners to obtain proper certification from the government.

Rescue Efforts

Director-General of the Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said her team arrived 20 minutes after receiving the call.

“We received a call at 1:38 p.m. and arrived at 1:56 p.m. Rescue efforts began immediately,” Adeseye said.

She confirmed the blaze started in the basement inverter room and victims died from smoke inhalation, not fire injuries.

“There were three exits, detectors and alarms. Some victims ignored escape routes and panicked, worsening the situation,” she added.

Director of LASAMBUS, Dr Wuraola Makinde, said survivors received prompt treatment, with several already discharged and reunited with families.

The government also sympathised with traders at Central Plaza, near Mandilas Market, who lost goods in another fire incident.

Organisations Statement

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) confirmed the death of four staff members in the Afriland Towers inferno.

A statement by the FIRS Chairman’s media aide, Mr Dare Adekanmbi, identified the victims as senior staff of the agency.

“It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four staff members,” the statement read.

The deceased were on the sixth and seventh floors, where the agency’s Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office operate.

FIRS said it promptly alerted fire services but thick smoke had already engulfed the building.

The agency promised support for affected families and pledged to strengthen safety across all its offices nationwide.

United Capital Plc also confirmed losing six staff members, describing them as “an integral part of our company and family.”

“Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the statement read.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as trapped workers smashed windows and leapt, while onlookers rushed with ladders to help.

Authorities said investigations continue, while safety protocols will be intensified to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.