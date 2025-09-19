Bol Retains World 400m Hurdles Gold

Femke Bol retained her world 400 metre hurdles title on Friday in an event that two-time Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opted to skip.

Dutchwoman Bol blazed home in a time of 51.54 sec in Tokyo, ahead of American Jasmine Jones and Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalova.

It marked the end of another successful season for Bol, who completed an incredible sixth Diamond League campaign unbeaten.

But the race was notable for the absence of McLaughlin-Levrone, who chose not to compete in the hurdles in Tokyo so she could concentrate on the 400m flat race.

The decision paid off handsomely, with the American clocking the second-fastest time ever to win Thursday’s final.

The McLaughlin-Levrone-shaped hole in the hurdles final line-up may have disappointed the crowd, but Bol was thinking only of winning her second world title.

Her first, in Budapest two years ago, also came without having to beat McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed the competition through injury.

Bol faced competition in Tokyo from American duo Anna Cockrell and Dalilah Muhammad.

Cockrell took Olympic silver in Paris last year behind McLaughlin-Levrone but ahead of bronze medallist Bol.

Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, was looking for one final hurrah at the age of 35.

Instead it was Jones who gave Bol the stiffest challenge, rounding the final bend within striking distance of the Dutchwoman.

Bol stretched her legs to cross the line the comfortable winner, with Jones taking silver in a personal best time of 52.03sec.

Zapletalova took bronze in a national record of 53.00.

AFP