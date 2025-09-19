×

Stars Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci Announce Separation

US director Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci attend the red carpet of the opening film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 28, 2024.

 

Hollywood director Tim Burton and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci are separating, they announced Friday in a statement to AFP.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” they said in a joint statement.

Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023 and he cast her in last year’s comedy horror “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”, a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster “Beetlejuice”.

Italian actress Monica Bellucci and US film director Tim Burton arrives to attend the second day of the 21st Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh on November 30, 2024.

 

Bellucci plays Delores, a Frankenstein-like evil creature determined to take revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

Bellucci has two children from her 14-year-old marrriage to French actor and “Irreversible” co-star Vincent Cassel which ended in 2013.

Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. They also share two children.

