Tinubu To Attend Ladoja’s Coronation As 44th Olubadan, Committee Unveils Weeklong Plan

President Bola Tinubu will join prominent Yoruba monarchs, political leaders, captains of industry, and thousands of Ibadan sons and daughters to celebrate the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Unveiling details of the coronation program at a press conference on Saturday, Chief Bayo Oyero, Chairman of the Planning and Organizing Committee, said the week-long activities will reflect the inclusive and rich cultural heritage of Ibadan.

The ancient city of Ibadan will witness history on Friday, September 26, 2025, as former governor of Oyo State and statesman, ascends the throne of his forefathers.

The event, slated for the historic Mapo Hall grounds, has been described as a “momentous cultural and traditional milestone” that will attract dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

“The coronation ceremony will be the culmination of a week-long series of events, beginning on Monday, September 22.

“We have planned inter-religious prayers, a cultural fiesta, a coronation lecture, and a thanksgiving service. This is not just a traditional rite but a reaffirmation of our unique and timeless chieftaincy system,” Oyero said.

He described the ascension of Oba Ladoja as “a journey of many years, guided by the wisdom of our ancestors,” noting that the former governor’s background as a senator, engineer, businessman, and administrator uniquely positions him to lead Ibadanland into “a new era of progress, peace, and prosperity.”

The program, jointly outlined by the Oyo State Government and the coronation committee, includes: Monday, Sept 22– Interdenominational service at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, organized by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

Chief Oyero emphasised that the coronation transcends Ibadan as it symbolizes Yoruba heritage, Nigerian culture, and African pride.

“This event is not just Ibadan’s; it is a celebration of the resilience and cultural identity of our people,” Chief Oyero said.

Chief Oyero, who described Governor Seyi Makinde as “magnanimous and uncommon,” said it was the first time a non-government official would chair the planning committee for the coronation of an Olubadan of Ibadan, adding that the governor has provided everything required to make the weeklong event glamorous.

The committee noted that on Tuesday, Sept 23: Cultural fiesta will be held at Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku, showcasing Ibadan traditions, music, and arts, while on Wednesday, Sept 24: Coronation lecture by world-renowned scholar, Prof. Toyin Falola, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Thursday, Sept 25, will witness a mega praise and worship concert at Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, coinciding with Oba Ladoja’s 81st birthday celebration, while on Friday, Sept 26, the grand coronation ceremony will hold at Mapo Hall grounds.

On Sunday, Sept 28, a Thanksgiving service will be held at Catholic Cathedral, Oke Padre, Ibadan, and the Friday, Oct 3 Special Jumat service at Ojaba Central Mosque will climax the weeklong event.

State government representative, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Otunba Ademola Ojo, in his address, emphasized that elaborate security measures have been put in place.

“Over 2,000 security operatives drawn from the Police, Civil Defence, DSS, Amotekun Corps, and OYRTMA will be deployed to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful coronation,” he said.

READ ALSO: Many Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Factory In Kaduna

He also confirmed that the event will be broadcast live on state, national television, and selected radio stations, with social media Livestreaming for Nigerians in the diaspora.

As part of the celebrations, Ibadan’s music industry will take center stage, with Fuji stars Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, and a host of Ibadan indigenous musicians billed to entertain guests at the festivities.

The organising committee and the state government acknowledged the critical role of Governor Seyi Makinde in facilitating the coronation.

The Commissioner lauded the governor’s “timely release of funds, moral support, and respect for Ibadan tradition,” describing him as “a leader who has ensured that culture and governance walk hand in hand.”

Other dignitaries expected include state governors, members of the diplomatic corps, revered Yoruba monarchs, traditional rulers from across Nigeria, and Ibadan indigenes from the diaspora.