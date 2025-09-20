Many Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Factory In Kaduna

Many are feared to have lost their lives in an explosion that occurred at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory located in the Kakuri Industrial area of Kaduna South local government, Kaduna State.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 10 am on Saturday, was said to have left many injured and one person dead, as of the time of filing this report.

Although the management of DICON has yet to release an official statement on the cause of the explosion, our correspondent gathered that the sound of the explosion shook communities located within Kaduna South and Chikun local government areas.

READ ALSO: 106 Nigerians Among Over 600 Foreigners Arrested For Drug Trafficking In India

Following the incident, the entire general area where the DICON Factory is located has been cordoned off by military personnel, while the victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.