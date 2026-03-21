LASEMA Confirms One Death In Lagos Tanker Fire Incident

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of one person in the gas tanker-tipper truck explosion on the Lekki-Epe Expressway on Saturday.

The update was after a statement by the Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, noted that properties worth thousands of naira were ruined, while two persons were burnt beyond recognition during the accident.

READ ALSO: Properties Damaged, Two Burnt Beyond Recognition As Gas Tanker Explodes In Lagos

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said one life was lost, while two others sustained injuries at the Ologuro Bus Stop, Sango-Tedo incident.

“Upon the arrival of our Shark Team at the scene, it was discovered that a tipper truck with an unidentified registration number had rammed into a gas tanker from behind, resulting in a fire outbreak.

“From preliminary investigations conducted at the scene, it was determined that the immediate cause of the incident was the driver of the tipper truck’s overspeeding and reckless driving.

“Regrettably, the driver of the tipper truck, an adult male, died as a result of the impact. Two adult females sustained minor injuries and were promptly administered first aid by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services.

“It was also observed that the resulting fire engulfed four roadside shops, causing significant damage. The tanker’s contents remain trapped within the vehicle, and recovery operations are currently ongoing.

“Our Shark Team, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and LASAMBUS officials, responded swiftly and successfully curtailed the spread of the fire, preventing it from escalating to adjoining buildings, the statement said in part.

LASEMA added that the fire has now been brought under control, while recovery operations continue.