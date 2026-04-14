US Treasury Chief Backs IMF, World Bank After Criticism

“World Bank leadership in terms of energy and unlocking resources and stability for the very poorest countries, I think, it’s back on a great trajectory,” Bessent added.

During last year’s spring meetings, Bessent argued that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank should be promoting economic growth instead of social issues.

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He took aim at the IMF for devoting “disproportionate time” to topics like climate change and gender.

At the time, he added that the World Bank needed to focus on core functions like helping developing countries grow their economies, lower poverty and boost investments.

On Tuesday, Bessent said “I think the World Bank has made a good pivot,” particularly on nuclear energy.

Last year, the bank said it was re-entering the nuclear energy space for the first time in decades as it works towards meeting growing electricity demand in developing countries.

Bessent added that the World Bank is now taking a position more supportive of “energy abundance” and “getting back to the core mission of lifting people out of poverty.”

He criticized a focus on social and climate issues as “luxury beliefs.”

AFP