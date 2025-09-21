Shettima Departs Abuja For 80th UNGA In New York

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The event would hold in New York, United States of America, from Monday, 22 September, to Sunday, 28 September.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the global event, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.

He will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions, NDCs, under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate.

Nkwocha said the Vice President will attend a special event on Climate for Heads of State and Government to be hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Atonio Guterres on Wednesday.

Shettima is also slated to attend the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing to be hosted by the President of Kenya on September 24 and attend to other bilateral meetings and events.

After attending UNGA, the Vice President will leave for Frankfurt, Germany, where he is slated to meet with officials of the Deutche Bank before returning to Nigeria.