25 Workers Trapped As Gold Mine Collapse In Columbia

Colombian rescuers were trying to reach 25 workers trapped 80 meters (262 feet) underground following the collapse of a gold mine in northwest Colombia on Monday night, local authorities told AFP.

“Contact has already been made with the miners, who indicated that they are safe and sound,” Catalina Escobar, a spokesperson for the Antioquia department where the mine is situated, told AFP.

The official said the mine in the town of Segovia is operated by Canada’s Aris Mining Corporation, which has several gold mining operations in Colombia.

Mining accidents are frequent in the South American country but usually occur at unlicensed mines or coal mines.

Last year, 124 people died in mining accidents in Colombia, according to the national mining agency.

AFP