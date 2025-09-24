UN Demands Probe, Italy Deploys Frigate After Drone ‘Attack’ On Gaza Aid Flotilla

The United Nations called Wednesday for an investigation into alleged drone attacks against a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, as Brussels slammed the strikes as unacceptable and Italy sent a navy frigate to assist.

The Global Sumud Flotilla blamed Israel for the more than a dozen explosions heard around the flotilla late Tuesday off Greece, with damage caused by “unidentified objects” dropped on deck.

“Israel escalates dangerous attacks”, including “the deployment of explosive and incendiary devices, deliberate dispersal of chemical substances onto civilian vessels,” and attempts to render the boats unseaworthy, it said.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said anyone responsible for the “violations” should be held accountable.

READ ALSO: Around 480,000 Palestinians Have Fled Gaza City— Israel Military

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) set sail from Barcelona this month with the aim of breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid.

Israel, which blocked two previous attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July, has said it will not allow the flotilla to reach the embattled Palestinian territory.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade,” foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein told AFP.

“If their intentions are sincere, they should transfer any such aid to the nearby Ashkelon Marina so it can be forwarded promptly to the Gaza Strip in a non-violent manner,” he said.

‘Strongest condemnation’

GSF accused Israel of “endangering the 500+ unarmed civilians aboard the flotilla” that is carrying activists from 45 countries, including Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg said the “scare tactic” was “not going to stop us”.

“We are sailing peacefully in international waters. We are not carrying weapons. We are carrying food, baby formula, medical supplies, and water,” she said in a live interview on GSF’s Instagram account.

Italy dispatched a frigate that was already in the eastern Mediterranean to provide protection for the flotilla, which is carrying Italian activists and members of parliament.

“The vessel is already en route to the area for possible rescue operations”, Defence Minister Guido Crosettohe posted on X.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he told Israel that “any operation entrusted to Israeli forces must be conducted in compliance with international law”.

The Global Sumud Flotilla currently numbers 51 vessels, most of which are off the Greek island of Crete.

Vessels waiting to join the flotilla had already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia.

– Maritime escort –

The Greek coastguard told AFP that a patrol boat from the EU borders agency Frontex was directed to the area “in response to a report of a threat” to a Polish-flagged boat, but the crew said “they did not require assistance”, so it left.

Eva Hrncirova, European Commission spokesperson, said “the freedom of navigation under international law must be upheld”.

“No attacks, no drone strikes, no seizures or any use of force against the flotilla is acceptable”, she said.

The Sumud Flotilla describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party. Sumud is Arabic for “resilience”.

Israel has launched a major air and ground offensive on Gaza City in a bid to root out Hamas, exacerbating humanitarian conditions in the territory.

After nearly two years of war, Israeli military operations have killed at least 65,419 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN considers reliable.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

AFP