Alleged Age Falsification: Case Stalled Over IGP’s Failure To Arraign Retired Officers

The suit between the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and five retired senior police officers who are facing a 14-count charge of alleged age falsification has suffered a setback.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the Prosecution Counsel, Rimamsonte Ezekiel, told the court that despite three different adjournments, the defendants namely Benneth Igwe, Simon Lough, Idowu Owohunwa, Ukachi Opara, and Obo Ukam, alongside others said to be at large, failed to appear in court.

He urged the court to proceed in their absence or issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, declined, ruling that since the defendants were granted administrative bail by the police, it was their duty to produce them in court.

The Defence counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Terkaa Aondo, however, argued, that his clients are yet to be served with the charges.

He added that he had filed a preliminary objection on the competence of the charges and had served the prosecution.

Justice Halilu ruled that the court would not entertain the objection until the defendants were present.

He also advised the defence to ensure his clients’ presence in court at the next adjourned date.

He subsequently adjourned the case to 17th November for arraignment of the defendants.