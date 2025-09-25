Seven Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kwara After Gun Battle With Bandits

Seven kidnap victims have been rescued in in a forest near Owa-Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Their rescue followed efforts by security operatives that led to a gun duel with bandits.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

She said said the team stormed the forest after sustained search-and-rescue efforts launched in the wake of Tuesday’s bandit attacks in Motokun and Agboro communities of Patigi Local Government Area.

“During the operation, security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel. The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She added that one vigilante personnel sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter, but is responding to treatment.

The rescued victims were Adam Khadijat, 23, of Oko, Mamud Miriam, 24, of Oko and Mumini Ahmed, 17, of Oko. Others are Hamadu Haruna, 44, of Ajase-Ipo, Afusatu Alhaji Ladan and her nine-month-old son, Usman, both from Omu-Aran and Abibat Umaru, 16, of Oke-Ode

According to the Command’s spokesperson, the victims have since been debriefed and reunited with their families.

As a result, the state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, praised the “gallantry and resilience” of the operatives and vowed that the command, in synergy with other security agencies, would sustain its offensive against criminal hideouts until kidnappers and bandits are brought to justice.

The CP called on Kwara residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to aid operations.