Police Arrest Suspected Supplier Of Firearms To Criminals In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a man suspected of being responsible for manufacturing and supplying firearms to criminal networks within the state and across four other neighbouring states.

The suspect was said to operate not only within Ondo State but also across state lines, extending his illegal dealings to Osun, Kogi, Edo, and Kwara States.

The arrest of the suspect was a sequel to the arrest of three suspects in connection with the armed robbery incident in Irele, in which a female was dispossessed of her unregistered TVS motorcycle, the sum of N250,000 and other valuables, and was also shot in her right leg.

The spokesperson of the command, Olusola Ayanlade, made this disclosure in a statement issued in Akure and made available to journalists.

READ ALSO: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward For Nigerian Suspect Over Alleged Bank Fraud

According to him, further investigation by the police led to the arrest of the suspect.

He stated: “The arrest of this key figure marks a major step forward in dismantling the chain of supply that has fueled violent crimes such as armed robbery and other unlawful activities across the region.”

Ayanlade revealed that four suspects linked to the case have already been arraigned in court on charges bordering on armed robbery and attempted murder.

He added that further efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and ensure that all collaborators are brought to justice.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, in his reaction, commended the officers who carried out the operation.

He reassured the good people of the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to public safety.

“There will be no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State. We shall continue to pursue them, dismantle their networks, and ensure that peace and security prevail across every community,” the CP said.

The Command called on members of the public to continue supporting the Police by providing timely and credible information that can aid in the prevention of crime.

“All information volunteered will be treated with the utmost confidentiality as the Police and the community work together to secure a safer Ondo State.” the statement noted.