Several Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Hits Bus In Kwara

Several people are feared dead following a bomb explosion involving a commercial bus near Woro Village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to the military, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 23 March 2026, at about 07:43am, when a commercial vehicle travelling from Wurumakoto Village in Kaiama LGA to New Bussa in neighbouring Niger State ran into an improvised explosive device.

The driver, identified as Mallam Zunairu, was said to have unknowingly driven over the planted bomb, which detonated on impact. The explosion reportedly killed the driver instantly and left several passengers severely injured, while others are feared dead.

The army revealed that victims who sustained serious injuries were evacuated to the General Hospital in New Bussa for urgent medical attention.

However, the exact number of casualties has yet to be officially confirmed.

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Security officials suspect that the explosive device was planted by armed groups operating in the area, believed to be the same perpetrators behind a deadly attack in the Woro axis last month.

The Military further revealed that joint security operatives have since been deployed to the scene.

During clearance operations, another explosive device was discovered and successfully defused by specialists from the Nigerian Army base in Kaiama.

Authorities noted that despite increased security presence in the Kaiama–Woro corridor, criminal elements appear to have altered their tactics by resorting to the use of improvised explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Woro Village and surrounding communities have witnessed heightened insecurity in recent weeks.

In February, the area was the scene of a large-scale attack in which scores of residents were killed, and many others were abducted.