Borno Mosque Explosion Caused By Suicide Bomber — Army

The headquarters of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) says the explosion incident that occurred at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 December 2025, at a mosque located within Gamboru Market in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) was caused by a suicide bomber.

This is according to a statement by the spokesman of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col Sani Uba.

Uba said, “preliminary findings indicated the incident was caused by a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) suicide bomber, who detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself and two civilians on the scene”.

“The Troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, other sister security agencies, Borno State Government, and NEMA, responded promptly, secured, and cordoned off the affected area to prevent further harm and ensure public safety,” the statement read in part.

According to him, the casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital and the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention.

Lt. Col. Uba revealed that a total of 32 civilians sustained varying degrees of injuries. But two of the injured civilians were later confirmed dead at the hospital, while two others are currently in critical condition,” he said.

‘The remaining injured persons are stable and receiving appropriate medical care”.

While assuring residents of their safety this festive season, he said the troops and other security agencies have since intensified surveillance and security measures within Maiduguri and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned the incident but said it would not affect the country’s resolve to confront insecurity.

His media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Thursday, quoted his principal as saying security agencies are working to apprehend the culprits.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” the statement read in part.